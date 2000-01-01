At UnitedLex, we are committed to fostering a work environment and culture that embraces diversity and inclusion of thought, background, race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual preference, and ability.

It has been well-documented – and experienced by us – that a diverse workforce which operates inclusively performs at a significantly higher level than companies who do not.

We strive for:

Diversity among our global teams

Equity within our processes, procedures, and systems

A culture of inclusion that allows all team members to feel comfortable fully participating throughout the organization

Our goal is for everyone at UnitedLex to:

Be able to show up as their full self to work Grow personally and professionally through equitable practices in hiring, training, promotion, and retention Feel comfortable using their voice to provide feedback and effectuate action within UnitedLex and the communities we operate within

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts are reflected and actioned in many ways across our organization including through our: and Anti-racist statement, Modern Slavery Statement, CSR Policy, and Upward! Foundation pages.