UnitedLex Reveals Major Auto Brands Overspend $2-4M Annually on Non-Strategic Patents
Honda’s lapsing strategy dominates among “Big 5” auto brands, saving more than $28M over the last decade
January 17, 2023
Newsroom
UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023
UnitedLex was shortlisted in the E-DiscoveryTechnology category for its work on behalf of Red Wolf Energy Trading LLC
January 13, 2023
Newsroom
UnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics
When fingerprints match, VIR calculates easily interpretable scores indicating relevance to prior decisions, creating referenceable institutional knowledge allowing legal data to build and become richer over time.
January 12, 2023
Webinar
Managing Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners
Review of ethical obligations for lawyers when supervising an outside provider
December 16, 2022
Webinar
The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value
Luma is an application that identifies “quick wins” mapped against challenges and desired outcomes.
December 14, 2022
Webinar
Mitigate the Risks of Mobile - Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps
Get step-by-step guidance to navigate a potential investigation – including considerations around encryption, confiscation of devices and more!
December 14, 2022
Newsroom
UnitedLex Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List for Industry Impact
Annual list recognizes a law company in the business services category for the first time
December 6, 2022
Webinar
How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery
There’s no doubt about it, the explosive use of collaboration apps like Slack and Teams is here to stay.
December 1, 2022
Welcome to Luma
A purpose-built modeling application to support corporate legal teams with building operating models that create digital efficiencies and deliver sustainable value.
Luma‘s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation, powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points.