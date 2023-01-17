Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

UnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics

UnitedLex and Credit Suisse Hit 10 Year Mark Servicing US and EU Leveraged Loan Markets

UnitedLex Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List for Industry Impact

UnitedLex Launches CDaaS Introducing a New Service Category to Contract Management

UnitedLex Reveals Major Auto Brands Overspend $2-4M Annually on Non-Strategic Patents

Honda’s lapsing strategy dominates among “Big 5” auto brands, saving more than $28M over the last decade

January 17, 2023

UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

January 13, 2023

UnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics

January 12, 2023

Managing Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners

December 16, 2022

The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value

December 14, 2022

Mitigate the Risks of Mobile - Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps

December 14, 2022

UnitedLex Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List for Industry Impact

December 6, 2022

How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery

December 1, 2022

