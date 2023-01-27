Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Article | Fast Company

Business Leaders with Law Degrees: UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed for Fast Company

The best legal outcomes are often not the best business outcomes.

White Paper

The Costly Impact of Non-strategic Patents: A Lapse Analysis of the Top 5 Automotive Brands

Article | ALM - LAW.COM

GPT 101: Decoding ChatGPT's Generative AI for Legal Professionals

Webinar

How a Smoking Gun Message Illustrates the Importance of Slack ESI in eDiscovery

Article

How do GCs thrive amid disruption?

Article

A New Approach to Activating Contract Value

Article | UnitedLex

Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Teardown  Report

White Paper

Contract Terms, Phrases & Acronyms

Cheat Sheet: eDiscovery in the Collaborative Messaging Era

White Paper

Cheat Sheet: eDiscovery in the Collaborative Messaging Era

Analysis of a recent case – and how digital forensics of Slack messages played a critical role

January 27, 2023

It’s Time for Legal to Shine: How modernization drives competitive advantage

White Paper

It’s Time for Legal to Shine: How modernization drives competitive advantage

Are misconceptions about modernization holding legal back?

January 27, 2023

Study makes case for cost-saving patent lapse strategies in auto industry

Article | IAM

Study makes case for cost-saving patent lapse strategies in auto industry

New analysis reveals that auto industry IP officers face a stark choice between living with sharply rising costs or culling less valuable patents.

January 24, 2023

Managing Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners

Webinar

Managing Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners

Review of ethical obligations for lawyers when supervising an outside provider

December 16, 2022

The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value

Webinar

The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value

Luma is an application that identifies “quick wins” mapped against challenges and desired outcomes.

December 14, 2022

