1
Article
A New Approach to Activating Contract Value
2
Article | UnitedLex
Apple iPhone 14 Pro – Teardown Report
3
White Paper
Contract Terms, Phrases & Acronyms
White Paper
Cheat Sheet: eDiscovery in the Collaborative Messaging Era
Analysis of a recent case – and how digital forensics of Slack messages played a critical role
January 27, 2023
White Paper
It’s Time for Legal to Shine: How modernization drives competitive advantage
Are misconceptions about modernization holding legal back?
January 27, 2023
Article | Fast Company
Business Leaders with Law Degrees: UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed for Fast Company
The best legal outcomes are often not the best business outcomes.
January 25, 2023
Article | IAM
Study makes case for cost-saving patent lapse strategies in auto industry
New analysis reveals that auto industry IP officers face a stark choice between living with sharply rising costs or culling less valuable patents.
January 24, 2023
Article | ALM - LAW.COM
GPT 101: Decoding ChatGPT's Generative AI for Legal Professionals
While ChatGPT has caught the attention of many in the legal market, its underlying AI engine is where the real power—and disruption—lies.
January 24, 2023
White Paper
The Costly Impact of Non-strategic Patents: A Lapse Analysis of the Top 5 Automotive Brands
An analysis of the filing trends, litigation data and patent portfolio management decisions of top OEMs, highlighting opportunities for improvement.
January 10, 2023
Webinar
Managing Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners
Review of ethical obligations for lawyers when supervising an outside provider
December 16, 2022
Webinar
The Future of Legal Modernization: How to identify the "quick wins" that create value
Luma is an application that identifies “quick wins” mapped against challenges and desired outcomes.
December 14, 2022
