About Nicholas

Nicholas Hinton brings to UnitedLex his decades of expertise in transforming international organizations while ensuring sustained corporate financial performance.

Nick’s extensive leadership, budgetary, tax, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, transformation, operations, and M&A experience perfectly position him to ensure UnitedLex’s market position as the global enterprise legal services industry leader.

Nick has worked for financial-sector industry leaders, including Deloitte, Marsh, and Cunningham Lindsey. As Marsh’s global CFO, Nick oversaw a $3.2 billion division comprising brokerage operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia, Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. More recently, Nick set the strategic direction for finance, information technology, and human resources operations for Cunningham Lindsey, a private equity-backed global insurance services company operating in more than 60 countries.

Nick earned his BA in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Accountant.