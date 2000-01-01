Sean Jennings

About Sean

As CTO, Sean brings deep experience designing enterprise information systems to UnitedLex, with a distinctly entrepreneurial viewpoint. Sean designs, leads, and drives the external-facing technology vision and delivery for UnitedLex. He leads our software engineering and development teams and works closely with Gerardo Herrera, our Chief Information Officer, to ensure seamless cohesiveness between our external-facing technology and our internal infrastructure and applications.

Sean has 35-years of enterprise IT experience across Legal Services, Financial Services, Consulting, and Cloud Services. He began his career with Quorum Legal Systems (a Control Data Company) as a mainframe programmer and systems engineer. Sean recognized the disruptive potential of the microprocessor early on shifted his career to startups that were applying disruptive technologies to solve complex business problems.

Sean has been a successful entrepreneur, founding or cofounding five successful companies over 24 years. In 2009 Sean cofounded Virtustream, where he designed and built the industry’s first Enterprise Cloud platform. Virtustream was acquired by EMC in 2015 and subsequently Dell in 2016. At EMC Sean was the Senior Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure Automation and at Dell, he was Senior Vice President of Innovation for Cloud Services.

Sean earned his MBA from the Sloan School at MIT, where he studied aerospace engineering as an undergraduate.