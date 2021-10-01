Privacy Policy

Effective Date

The original effective date of this privacy statement is May 25, 2018. This statement was last revised October 1, 2021.

Information Collected From Website Users and Other Individuals

Although users are not required to provide any information in order to use the UnitedLex website, UnitedLex does collect personally identifiable information from users as described in this privacy statement. UnitedLex also collects personally identifiable information through ongoing sales and marketing activities. Personally identifiable information consists of information that identifies or is identifiable with a natural person. UnitedLex only collects personally identifiable information that is voluntarily provided by users or other individuals. This includes names, e-mail addresses, physical addresses, phone numbers, cookie information as described below, IP addresses, and employment/education information as described below.

Usage of Information

UnitedLex uses collected information to enhance the operation of the UnitedLex website and improve user experience. UnitedLex will also use collected information to contact users or other individuals about business opportunities they may be interested in.

There are different rules for information that UnitedLex collects when users apply for jobs with UnitedLex through the UnitedLex website. This includes information entered in job application forms and contained in resumes sent to UnitedLex. UnitedLex uses this information only in ways consistent with the employment application process. This includes, but is not limited to, reviewing the qualifications of the applicant, creating and administering an applicant profile, verifying references, collecting feedback on the application process or contacting applicants about other job openings or opportunities.

UnitedLex will not rent, share, sell or distribute any collected information to third parties, except as otherwise described in this statement. UnitedLex may disclose collected information with appropriate parties when UnitedLex, in its sole discretion, deems such disclosure necessary to comply with a legal requirement.

Consent

By using this website, the user consents to UnitedLex’s collection, storage and use of information in accordance with this privacy statement. If you do not wish to have your information collected, stored or used by UnitedLex as described in this privacy statement, you may withdraw your consent by contacting privacy@unitedlex.com.

Cookie Information

UnitedLex collects certain information through the use of cookies. A cookie is a small file that is placed on the user’s hard drive. The user’s browser will generally add information to this file regarding the user’s activity on a given website. UnitedLex can then access this information to enhance the user’s experience on UnitedLex’s website.

UnitedLex collects information related to user sessions/engagement and interactions with the website through Google Analytics, a third-party application. This information is used to enhance the operation of the UnitedLex website and improve user experience and not for any other purpose.

Data Subject Rights

Users or individuals in the European Union may exercise certain rights with regard to the information collected by UnitedLex as described in this privacy statement. This includes the rights of users in the European Union to (1) access to their personally identifiable information, (2) in certain instances, rectification or erasure of their personally identifiable information, (3) in certain instances, restriction of the ways in which UnitedLex is using their personally identifiable information, or object to the ways in which UnitedLex is using your personally identifiable information, and (4) in certain instances, to have UnitedLex transfer your personally identifiable information to another entity or organization that you specify. To exercise any of these rights, please contact privacy@unitedlex.com.

If you are a California resident, you have the right, subject to certain exceptions defined in the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) and other applicable laws and regulations, to request UnitedLex disclose certain information to you about our collection and use of your personal information over the past twelve months. If you would like to exercise your rights to make an information access request or a deletion request, please see the “Contact” section below, or telephone us toll-free at 866-679-0784. In order to verify your request, you will need to provide your legal first and last name, email address you use to correspond with UnitedLex, your relationship to UnitedLex, and the state you currently reside in.

If you authorize an agent to make a request on your behalf, they may reach UnitedLex according to the “Contact” section below, or telephone us toll-free at 866-679-0784. Please be advised that the authorized agent will need to submit documentation evidencing your authorization of this agent to make the request, as well as verify your and their identities with UnitedLex.

Supervisory Authority

Users or individuals in the European Union have the right to lodge complaints or concerns regarding the ways and purposes for which UnitedLex is using your personal identifiable information. These complaints or concerns can be raised to the UnitedLex privacy team by sending an email with a description of your complaint or concern to privacy@unitedlex.com. Users or individuals also have a right to raise these complaints or concerns with the supervisory authority responsible for overseeing data privacy law compliance in the country in which such users reside or work.

Cross-Border Data Transfer

UnitedLex recognizes and respects the varying national laws and obligations and their impact on cross-border data transfers. When transferring personal information outside of the country of collection UnitedLex will do so in compliance with applicable law.

Users or individuals in the European Economic Area and United Kingdom should be aware that UnitedLex will transfer their personally identifiable information to employees located in the United States, only as is necessary to perform the purposes described in this privacy statement. Where we transfer your personal data outside of the European Economic Area, it will be protected in a manner that is consistent with how your personal data will be protected by us within it. This can be done in a number of different ways, for instance:

The country to which we send the data is approved by the European Commission to provide for an adequate data protection regime; or

The recipient has signed a contract based on “model contractual clauses” approved by the European Commission, obliging them to protect your personal data

In all cases, however, we will ensure that any transfer of your personal data is compliant with the applicable data protection law.

While European Court of Justice (ECJ) has invalidated the Privacy Shield framework as a valid transfer mechanism, as part of UnitedLex’s ongoing commitment to privacy, UnitedLex continues to participate in the Privacy Shield program. While UnitedLex relies on data transfer agreements, including Standard Contractual Clauses, for the purposes of transferring data from the European Economic Area and United Kingdom, UnitedLex maintains E.U.-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Certifications as a reflection of UnitedLex’s commitment to data protection, and where data is transferred from the European Economic Area to the US, UnitedLex adheres to the principles of Privacy Shield in addition to those set forth in data transfer agreements. A link to UnitedLex’s current privacy shield certification is available here. UnitedLex’s Privacy Shield policy, is available here for review.

You can obtain more details about the protection given to your personal data when it is transferred outside the European Economic Area by contacting the UnitedLex Privacy Office at Privacy@unitedlex.com.

Retention

UnitedLex takes reasonable steps to ensure that personally identifiable information is retained only for as long as it is needed for the purposes described in this privacy statement unless applicable law requires a longer retention period.

Third-Party Website Disclaimer

This privacy policy only applies to UnitedLex’s website. UnitedLex may link to third-party websites but makes no guarantees as to the privacy, functionality, or accuracy of any third-party website. UnitedLex encourages users to review the privacy policies or statements of any website they visit.

Do Not Track

Certain web browsers may give the user the ability to utilize a “do not track” setting that communicates with the websites the user visits. UnitedLex does not currently respond to “do not track” signals, but this privacy statement will be amended if UnitedLex chooses to do so in the future.

Collection By Other Parties

UnitedLex collects personally identifiable user information from its website as described in this privacy statement. No other parties collect information when users access UnitedLex’s website. However, UnitedLex cannot make guarantees as to the collection policies of third-party websites. Users should be aware that UnitedLex utilizes third-party websites to facilitate its job application function. This is the case when users apply for jobs with UnitedLex and UnitedLex Professional Services. Therefore, UnitedLex cannot make any guarantees as to the collection policies of the third parties that facilitate the job application process. Users are encouraged to review the privacy policies of those third-party websites before providing any personal information. UnitedLex utilizes ATSOnDemand for UnitedLex job applications, and the ATSOnDemand privacy policy is located at http://power.atsondemand.com/content/privacy. UnitedLex utilizes Bullhorn Reach for applications to UnitedLex Professional Services, and the Bullhorn Reach privacy policy is located at https://www.bullhorn.com/privacy/. However, UnitedLex treats information that it receives pursuant to the job application process as described in the "Usage of Information" section of this statement.

Change Notification

This privacy statement is subject to change at the sole discretion of UnitedLex. It is suggested that users and individuals periodically revisit this page to familiarize themselves with the policy and be informed of any changes. A change in the effective date is a potential indicator that portions of the statement may have been amended.

Children's Privacy

UnitedLex takes children’s privacy rights seriously and adamantly supports the Children’s Online Privacy Act of 1998 and General Data Protection Regulation. UnitedLex’s website is not directed or targeted at children under the age of 13. Additionally, UnitedLex does not knowingly collect information from children under the age of 13.

Contact

Users or individuals are encouraged to contact privacy@unitedlex.com with any questions or complaints regarding this statement or the collection, use and storage of personally identifiable information.

Legal Disclaimer

UnitedLex is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Therefore, nothing in this statement should be construed as legal advice or relied on as such.

