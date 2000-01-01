About Ryan

Ryan Reeves specializes in innovative program design, implementation, and continuous process improvement to ensure constant alignment with UnitedLex clients’ global objectives and operations strategies. Ryan has led expansion of the company’s international litigation operations, including its Frankfurt, Germany office launch and its service center buildout in London, England.

Before joining UnitedLex, Ryan developed eDiscovery project management and eDiscovery supplier procurement solutions for Shook, Hardy & Bacon and consulted with clients on investigations and litigation. Ryan also drove software development initiatives for that firm and its clients. He partnered with application development teams to build custom solutions across the entire legal environment, including claims management databases and IP process automation solutions.

Compelled by the desire to strategize cutting-edge, client-driven legal services solutions, Ryan joined UnitedLex as director of the Project Management Office. Drawing on his law firm experience, Ryan helped build UnitedLex’s global eDiscovery services platform.

Ryan has been very involved in his community, serving on the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and cofounding the charitable organization Community Leaders Impacting Change in Kansas City. Ingram’s Magazine included Ryan among its ‘40 Under Forty Class of 2018,’ which recognizes leaders who demonstrate the highest levels of ethics and integrity, commitment to entrepreneurial thinking, and a clear record of business achievement. He earned his degree in computer information systems from DeVry University.