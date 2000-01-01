Expert-driven process, with exclusive technology

You want a rapid and accurate solution for cyber breaches, that fits with your specific requirements.

Our teams continually innovate with technology and work on refining strategies to identify personal data, so we can help you to generate notification lists faster and reduce the number of documents needing review. As part of this innovation we recently partnered with Open Discover by dotFurther, with exclusive deployments, to power more inclusive and precise identification of PXI in significantly less time, improving review times from days to just hours.