About UnitedLex

What We Believe

UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation. Today, we work closely with legal and business leaders to embrace a transformational, data-centric approach that empowers organizations to grow and build competitive advantage. Our positive societal impact centers around reducing friction from commerce through the mastery of data.

Our diverse, global teams are passionate about delivering integrated, data-centric solutions through leading-edge technology and design, and corporate and digital pursuits.