It’s no secret that contracts data quality is a problem and that companies are leaking up to 40% of value in their contracts. 80% of the F500 executives agree.

To get the answers you want from your contracts and to drive your goals, you need easy access to that information. Firstly you need to find the contract you want and then be able to use the information within it.

Contract Data as a Service uses a combination of technology, artificial intelligence and human review by experts to turn complex contract legalese into 1,300+ structured datapoints.

The result is a platform that provides digestible insights for making informed business decisions, ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and creating value for your organization.