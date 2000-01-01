Global Pharmaceutical Audit Program Delivers Impact

Challenge

As a pharmaceutical client’s case load increased, the legal staff managing these engagements did not share the same expansion. As a result, there was concern that in-house optimization in the management of outside counsel and the matters themselves was sliding. Additionally, there was not a lot of visibility into the metrics surrounding the work being done except for managing matters to budget.

Solution

UnitedLex introduced an integrated legal operations team that worked closing with the supervising attorneys and staff to get a strong understanding of their current state. As part of rolling out the new ebilling auditing team, the team began by:

Guidelines Benchmarking - Utilizing UnitedLex’s vault of information related to billing guidelines, the Legal Operations team was able to benchmark this client’s billing guidelines against many of its peers to assess its current maturity.

Updated Billing Guidelines - Based on the benchmarking, UnitedLex redrafted the billing guidelines, and managed the communication plan with third-party providers and external counsel.

Practice Area Optimization - Working across practices, UnitedLex was able to work with the supervising attorneys with a strategic enforcement plan for the new guidelines that would work to enhance client-counsel relationships.

Impact

The client achieved over $4M in actual cost-savings—not avoidance—in Year 1, after taking into consideration the costs of the program. Ultimately, the Risk & Compliance Division was able to realize the most cost-savings and as a result the company was able to repurpose those funds for other initiatives and to achieve their budgetary targets for the fiscal year.