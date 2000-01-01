Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Digital Transformation of Global IT Services Provider

Challenge

The legal team needed to achieve significant cost savings in parallel with a major corporate merger. General Counsel’s objective was to transform the law department into a leading technology and data-driven commercial function. Senior leadership had stipulated that there be no material impact upon internal service performance while achieving these outcomes.

Solution

  • UnitedLex designed and jointly executed a global outsourced managed service to support the client’s sell-side transactional legal function alongside litigation, compliance, legal entity management and legal operations services.

  • With 420 resources dedicated to the account, we delivered services to the client in 25+ jurisdictions around the world, supporting 65,000 sales transactions (per year) with revenue totalling several $ billion across the full spectrum of deal support.

  • In addition to the core managed legal service, we navigated our client along a radical transformation roadmap that incorporated productivity enablers through process, training, and technology.

The foundation of this solution was a cloud-based contract management platform, augmented by ground-breaking AI contract review.

Impact

Our solution delivered a client saving of 30+ percent of its costs, year-on-year. Seamless rebadging of 420+ legal employees enabled the organization to reduce headcount, while maintaining uninterrupted service delivery to the business. We currently support 65,000+ transactions per year, while seeing an increase in business wins from 64 percent to 84 percent.

General Counsel were empowered to achieve its objective of establishing the law department as a key driver of digital transformation within the company.

