UnitedLex Launches Predictive Modeling to Forecast Legal Department Performance

New York City - July 12, 2022 – UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, today announced the launch of Luma, a purpose-built application to help corporate legal teams create digital efficiencies and deliver sustainable value. Luma is the latest milestone in the company’s mission to create measurable value for its global client base of Global Fortune 500 legal departments, at a time when markets are contracting, workforce challenges persist, and legal executives are expected to continue doing more with less.

Powered by decades of knowledge and thousands of data points across legal operations, contracting, intellectual property, litigation, investigations, compliance and risk management, Luma‘s diagnostic interface maps and visualizes desired business outcomes with proven ways to scale, ensuring operational excellence and value creation. UnitedLex has already demonstrated with key clients the power of its predictive modeling.

Jason Barnwell, General Manager and Associate General Counsel of Digital Transformation at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm for Luma, “It’s exciting to see how UnitedLex is scaling problem discovery, product match, and value outcomes with solutions that let more people contribute to success, and that creates leverage on scarce expertise.”

“We all know the ‘Why’ for legal modernization and the cost of failing to act, but ambiguity among legal professionals remains about the ‘How’, noted Michele DeStefano, Professor of Law at the University of Miami, digital transformation expert and author of the Digital Transformation Roadmap for Corporate Counsel. Luma solves for that by providing transparency around the mechanics of how it all unfolds.

With Luma, UnitedLex can now predict and assure, with a high-degree of precision, the right-fit path for a legal department to evolve and deliver additional value, which is even more important as clients face volatile market conditions.

As Anusia Gillespie, SVP of Enterprise Solutions explains, “UnitedLex has continuously innovated to create the art of the possible for the legal industry. Luma embodies this company ethos and marks the next chapter in our ability to empower clients with data and insights, identifying practical ways to modernize and quantifying the value created with desired business outcomes.”

The launch of Luma comes on the heels of rapid momentum for UnitedLex. In recent months, the company named Dr. Thomas Barothy, former Global Legal Chief Operating Officer at UBS, and Fannie Mae General Counsel Terry Theologides to its Strategy Council. It also was recognized by the Financial Times for innovation in Legal Operations.

To learn more about Luma, visit https://unitedlex.com/luma/.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

