"We are proud to share in success with UnitedLex and their team following a recent matter in U.S. District Court. Working on an incredibly tight timeline, they helped us analyze a significant volume of content and produced a pivotal affidavit documenting their expert findings. Their forensic analysis helped us uncover evidence of repeated failures to produce required documents which, coupled with their expert testimony, aided in securing vindication for our client."

- John Sten Armstrong Teasdale Partner and Boston Office Managing Attorney