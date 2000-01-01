Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Litigation Solutions for Life Sciences

UnitedLex legal and technology professionals have supported over 1,000 Life Sciences mat­ters.

  • Our team understands the science and the business of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and consumer health.  

  • We make data your strategic advantage through custom AI models that enable faster and more favorable outcomes.

  • The world’s top Life Sciences companies trust UnitedLex, and our elite leadership team, with their most complex and significant litigation and investigation projects.

    Like many Life Sciences businesses, medical device manufacturers face ongoing litigation and regulation and must fight on all fronts. Controlling legal spend is a must, as is optimizing legal to drive digital.

    • Areas of Expertise

    • Pharmaceutical

      Pharmaceutical products have a specific lifecycle that brings them to market and protects the intellectual ...

      Pharmaceutical products have a specific lifecycle that brings them to market and protects the intellectual property vital to the business. For branded and generic pharmaceuticals, our attorneys understand the science and the legal process behind our clients’ products.

    By The Numbers

    Life Sciences is in our DNA

    Largest Active MDLs Supported

    Leadership Team Tenure in Industry

    of our global teams have worked on Life Sciences matters

    Data Reduction Rate for Life Sciences Matters

    Dedicated Life Science Review Attorneys

    Why UnitedLex

    • Dedicated Specialists

      • 75% of our global teams have worked on Life Sciences matters

      • Our team understands the science, the business, the law, and the data

      • Tenured experts lead engagements in delivery centers across US, Europe, and India

      • In addition to traditional service delivery, our Life Sciences team supports corporate legal departments through custom secondments and other dedicated resource models

    Featured Insights

    • Case StudyMerging Human and Machine to Speed Up Redaction Review for Generic Pharma Litigation

      Reduce redaction review time and spend by an estimated 50%

      An ex parte requires careful planning, precision, and coordinated focus to carry out the unannounced inspection and seizure.

      Get your arms around all the sources of old data you've been avoiding.

      Fortune 500 medical equipment manufacturer uses KPIs to reduce legal spend by over 10 percent.

    Our Expertise

