Litigation Solutions for Life SciencesDownload Brochure
UnitedLex legal and technology professionals have supported over 1,000 Life Sciences matters.
Our team understands the science and the business of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and consumer health.
We make data your strategic advantage through custom AI models that enable faster and more favorable outcomes.
The world’s top Life Sciences companies trust UnitedLex, and our elite leadership team, with their most complex and significant litigation and investigation projects.
Areas of Expertise
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical products have a specific lifecycle that brings them to market and protects the intellectual ...
Pharmaceutical products have a specific lifecycle that brings them to market and protects the intellectual property vital to the business. For branded and generic pharmaceuticals, our attorneys understand the science and the legal process behind our clients’ products.
Medical Device
Medical Device matters involve the collaboration of science, engineering, and medical care that requires ...
Medical Device matters involve the collaboration of science, engineering, and medical care that requires in-depth knowledge built over years. Our teams bring this expertise and innovative execution that align with optimizing discovery strategy particularly in multi-district litigations.
Biotechnology
Biotechnology products have unique trade secret, regulatory, and development lifecycles. Our attorneys ...
Biotechnology products have unique trade secret, regulatory, and development lifecycles. Our attorneys bring an in-depth understanding of the data types and legal frameworks surrounding these cutting edge products.
Consumer Health
Consumer Health products are familiar and integral to daily life. We understand the potential business ...
Consumer Health products are familiar and integral to daily life. We understand the potential business impact when such products are involved in litigation. Our approach to defending important brands considers the legal, risk, and economic implications for a winning litigation strategy.
By The Numbers
Life Sciences is in our DNA
Largest Active MDLs Supported
Leadership Team Tenure in Industry
of our global teams have worked on Life Sciences matters
Data Reduction Rate for Life Sciences Matters
Dedicated Life Science Review Attorneys
Why UnitedLex
Dedicated Specialists
75% of our global teams have worked on Life Sciences matters
Our team understands the science, the business, the law, and the data
Tenured experts lead engagements in delivery centers across US, Europe, and India
In addition to traditional service delivery, our Life Sciences team supports corporate legal departments through custom secondments and other dedicated resource models
Customized Solutions
Preservation & Forensics
Data Insights & Analytics
Global Document Review
Discovery Consulting
Trial Team Support
Core Differentiators
Faster start-up times with no learning curve on subject matter
Actively participate in developing review strategy
Proactively identify issues to drive case intelligence and strategy
Participate in meet & confer conferences and help negotiate ESI protocols
Solutions beyond eDiscovery, including deposition preparation, witness kits, and trial team support