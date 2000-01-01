Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Intellectual Property Solutions

Forward-thinking companies align IP and asset management with the overall business strategy, taking advantage of opportunities to create new revenue streams, increasing profitability.

A digitized image of a person wearing nitrile gloves holds a computer chip under a light.
iPhone 14 Pro Teardown

Teardown

What’s Inside the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Many businesses make significant upfront investments in patent development—few have maximized the earning potential of their asset portfolio. Digitally-powered IP solutions enable IP leaders to create, monetize, and fully exploit their portfolios. Companies that transform their IP practices with data-driven insights, deep legal expertise, domain knowledge, and integrated technology witness a steep rise in ROI on IP assets, increased revenue opportunities, reduced costs and accelerated outcomes.

  • Educational BlogTypes of Intellectual Property To Leverage As Revenue In Your Business

    Intellectual property can create additional revenue streams for your business. Here we list the types of intellectual property you should be leveraging.

    • A person holding the motherboard with two hands

    White Paper

    Semiconductor Patent Portfolio Profitability - Reverse Engineering

    Advancements in RE aid semiconductor firms to scale patent enforcement and create revenue.

    Insights

    • ArticleStudy makes case for cost-saving patent lapse strategies in auto industry

      New analysis reveals that auto industry IP officers face a stark choice between living with sharply rising costs or culling less valuable patents.

    • NewsroomUnitedLex Reveals Major Auto Brands Overspend $2-4M Annually on Non-Strategic Patents

      Honda’s lapsing strategy dominates among “Big 5” auto brands, saving more than $28M over the last decade

    • White PaperThe Costly Impact of Non-strategic Patents: A Lapse Analysis of the Top 5 Automotive Brands

      An analysis of the filing trends, litigation data and patent portfolio management decisions of top OEMs, highlighting opportunities for improvement.

      An analysis of the filing trends, litigation data and portfolio management decisions of top OEMs, highlighting opportunities for improvement.

