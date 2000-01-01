Semiconductor Reverse Engineering
Unearth critical evidence needed to enforce IP rights by leveraging deep semiconductor expertise, proven reverse engineering methodologies, and customized analytical approaches.Let's Talk
Understanding how a product is made and works is key to proving infringement and litigation success. Our highly specialized reverse engineering services include product teardowns to focus on internal hardware components and relevant software interaction, such as integrated circuit (IC) package analysis, IC chip analysis, back-end of line analysis, front-end of line analysis, and circuit extraction.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
Semiconductor companies hold untapped profitability in their intellectual property (IP) portfolios—semiconductor patent owners have an opportunity to create new revenue streams by enforcing their patents.
- 2
Solution
Advancements in reverse engineering have made it possible for companies to create new revenue opportunities, effectively monetizing their patents. Utilizing customized analytical approaches, UnitedLex ensures successful enforcement of IP rights.
Delayer complex semiconductor technology
Lower cost of evidence mining
Create revenue-generating opportunities through patent monetization
- 3
Impact
Reduce costs of evidence mining, accelerate discovery and maximize revenue.
UnitedLex applies strategic reverse engineering techniques, domain expertise, and advanced infrastructure help to:
Reduce the cost of evidence mining by up to 45%
Accelerate evidence of infringement discovery by half
Proactively manage patent portfolio health to maximize revenue