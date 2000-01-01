Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Intellectual Property

Semiconductor Reverse Engineering

Unearth critical evidence needed to enforce IP rights by leveraging deep semiconductor expertise, proven reverse engineering methodologies, and customized analytical approaches.

Understanding how a product is made and works is key to proving infringement and litigation success. Our highly specialized reverse engineering services include product teardowns to focus on internal hardware components and relevant software interaction, such as integrated circuit (IC) package analysis, IC chip analysis, back-end of line analysis, front-end of line analysis, and circuit extraction.

    Semiconductor companies hold untapped profitability in their intellectual property (IP) portfolios—semiconductor patent owners have an opportunity to create new revenue streams by enforcing their patents.

