UnitedLex Vantage now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

New York City —(BUSINESS WIRE)—UnitedLex, a leading technology and legal services company, today announced the availability of its Vantage solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. UnitedLex customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Vantage enterprise legal platform delivers end-to-end integration between business and legal departments, ensuring a seamless experience for legal teams and enabling data and insights to drive decision-making. Vantage was built by leading technologists in close collaboration with power-user lawyers, engineers, and other legal service experts. The Vantage solution:

Empowers legal to accelerate business growth : By enabling higher-level legal collaboration with the business, companies can tap new sources of value.

Integrates legal more deeply with the business : A secure integration layer enables data analytics from across the enterprise to deliver new insights into a legal department’s impact on its business.

Protects core elements of enterprise value : Vantage uses information security-friendly architecture and integrates with existing enterprise applications.

Achieves lower legal costs while enhancing performance : Companies can gain a better view of their resources and optimize accordingly.

Enables retention growth and performance improvements: Enterprises can enhance the user experience for their legal team and constituents.

"A great many legal departments already leverage Microsoft solutions for their daily needs, so building Vantage on Azure and making it available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a natural step for UnitedLex," said Daniel Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. "We're proud to provide our customers with industry-leading law department collaboration tailored to the ways they already work."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome UnitedLex Vantage to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative cloud-based solutions with partners that have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About UnitedLex UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale digital legal transformation. Many of the world’s most forward-thinking law departments and law firms rely on the company’s expertise in more than 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, UnitedLex fields a team that includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals and has major operations in 18 countries