UnitedLex Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List for Industry Impact

Annual list recognizes a law company in the business services category for the first time

UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category for the company’s industry impact and contributions focused on advancements in legal modernization through data, humanitarian and environmental support, and workforce equality initiatives. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their industries and on society.

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

“In an industry anchored in tradition, our mission has always been to challenge the status quo in legal,” said Dan Reed, CEO of UnitedLex. “This award recognizes the impact we have on our clients and their ability to create measurable value through data agility. At a time when markets are contracting, workforce challenges persist, and legal executives are expected to continue doing more with less - this has never been more important.”

“The Upward! Foundation was created to make a positive impact on our communities through investments in humanitarian and educational programs,” said Mason Argiropoulos, SVP and Chief People Officer of UnitedLex. “We are proud of this award that serves as a proof point of our commitment to drive meaningful change for our employees, our clients, and the organizations that we support.”

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”

