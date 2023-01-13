UnitedLex Named a Finalist Three Times in Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2023

Kicking off 2023 in bold fashion, UnitedLex has been named a finalist for exemplary client support and two innovative new technology offerings in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards which recognize innovation in the legal technology sector and precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives in the United States.

UnitedLex was shortlisted in the E-DiscoveryTechnology category for its work on behalf of Red Wolf Energy Trading LLC:

“Despite repeated court orders and sanctions, the defendants failed to produce critical digital evidence, and in August 2022, the court ordered defendants to provide the plaintiff with a copy of a 2019 Slack Archive. Forensic analysis by UnitedLex revealed significant production deficiencies along with the proverbial “smoking gun”: a Slack exchange in which the defendants discussed how to create an algorithm derived from the plaintiff’s intellectual property. These findings served as a deciding factor in the [rare default] judgment.”

In the Knowledge Managementcategory, UnitedLex was shortlisted twice, once for its new Contract Data as a Service (CDaaS): “CDaaS combines technology, data science, and expert review, to convert complex contract legalese into structured data that provide insights to inform business decisions, ensure compliance, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Powered by UnitedLex’s proprietary Contract Data Model™, consisting of more than 1,400 structured contract positions, CDaaS delivers unrivaled data mining capabilities and mission-critical insights.”

And once for its Vantage Intelligence Repository:

“The cutting-edge, proprietary legal technology that flips the narrative on legal data. Instead of viewing growing volumes of data as a burden, legal can now transform data into a strategic advantage by capturing institutional knowledge that becomes richer over time.

VIR maintains fingerprints for reviewed documents, along with the associated coding decisions. As new documents are collected for ongoing client matters, VIR compares those new fingerprints against those of previously cataloged data. When fingerprints are matched, VIR calculates easily interpretable scores indicating how likely those documents are to be important based on prior decisions.”

We have plans for many more industry-shaping solutions and services in 2023 and beyond!