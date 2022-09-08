Operational expansion accelerates as legal teams contend with global inflationary pressures

UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced the opening of new offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With operations now spanning 19 countries worldwide, this expansion of the company’s global presence adds significant access to advanced levels of legal and technical expertise in key industries such as financial services, IT, pharmaceutical, and various specialty areas. With offices in Mexico City and Sao Paolo, Brazil, Buenos Aires becomes the third UnitedLex office in Latin America and confirms the strategic importance of the region to the company’s growth strategy.

"The Buenos Aires office is a critical milestone as we expand into new markets that matter most to our global client base," noted Martin Mengelle, UnitedLex VP of Latin America, who located to the region to oversee operations and serve as Managing Director. “The investment in Argentina connects UnitedLex to a rich and diverse community of legal talent at a time when most organizations are facing both inflationary and employee retention challenges.”

Initially, the Buenos Aires office will house regional UnitedLex executives and a team of contract management and automation professionals with headcount estimates expected to grow to 150 professionals in 2023. “Opening our doors in Argentina, one of the leading economies in South America, further reinforces our mission to push the boundaries of innovation across the global legal community,” noted company CEO, Dan Reed.

The news is the latest in a series of recent announcements for UnitedLex that reflect the company’s investment in its mission to empower a growing community of global clients with data and insights. The company recently announced an exclusive partnership with Open Discover® to dramatically accelerate cyber incident response times with richer data extraction; and the launch of Luma, a purpose-built, predictive modeling application to help corporate legal teams ensure operational excellence.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value and competitive advantage for legal and the business.

Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction and digital business synergy. Our footprint spans 25 jurisdictions with major operation centers in 19 countries and a team of 3,000+ legal, data and technology professionals around the world.