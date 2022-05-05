Ready for our Big Reveal

In March 2021, we announced a new partnership with Reveal – a leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform – to bring the best in innovation, value, and experience to our global litigation and investigation clients. How have we done?

We forecasted that UnitedLex would leverage Reveal to enhance our best-in-class data processing, early case assessment, AI, analytics, and document review offerings. We’ve lived up to our promise and are excited to continue expanding our partnership. As you consider if UnitedLex’s Reveal solution is the right fit for you, the two most asked questions our teams have received over the past year are answered below:

How ready is UnitedLex to use Reveal? Over the last year, we have put Reveal to the test across our organization. We have built-up one of the largest instances of Reveal with our internal testing and client production data. Our team members and colleagues have also put in the time to get trained and certified. The numbers speak for themselves. Over 30 TB hosted in the Reveal SaaS cloud Over 500 team members have at least one Reveal certification Over 1000 total Reveal certifications across UnitedLex and growing 89% of our Analytics and AI consultants have a Reveal certification, with a clear line to 100% certification



Our teams are ready to put their certifications into action. We recently designed and completed an in-house Reveal Boot Camp for our delivery teams to solidify the foundational tools and training to manage an active matter in Reveal across all stages of the EDRM.

What is the UnitedLex difference? We’re focused on designing the most valuable use cases and client delivery models using the best AI and Analytics tools in the market. Simply put, we want to provide the right-sized solution for each matter from self-service to full-service models with our data scientists and analytics teams, without getting caught up in red tape or incurring unexpected or unpredictable costs. Further benefits include: Ability to build a Reveal processing repository to push high use documents to multiple matters avoiding re-processing costs. Deploy two industry-leading AI tools, enabling firms and corporations the option to use out of the box AI models, and/or create designer AI models which can be leveraged on future matters. Clients with neither the matter volume nor budget to build out custom models can rely on UnitedLex models. We’ve also integrated Reveal into our proprietary Questio Suite and Vantage platforms to further enhance our 90% industry-leading cull rate guarantees and ensure that our clients have faster speed to data intelligence.



We’re ready to go! Are You?

Click the link below to connect with a UnitedLex consultant and learn more about when and how to leverage Reveal on your legal matters. If you already have a Reveal instance, consider using our phone-a-friend option to help optimize your Reveal experience.

