Proliferation of Digital Litigation Tools Drives Demand for Knowledge Sharing

Doug Austin and eDiscovery Today, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy trends, best practices and case law, announced a partnership with UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal.

The partnership enables UnitedLex and eDiscovery Today to educate legal professionals on issues, trends, and best practices shaping the legal profession as it relates to eDiscovery and advancement in and around digital litigation. The collaboration coincides with a period of growth and investment in the company’s litigation and investigations business underscored by bringing on several well-known eDiscovery experts including Derek Duarte, Aaron Crews, Colleen Freeman and Warren Kruse.

“Doug Austin has built the go-to resource for professionals who need to understand trends, developments and cases impacting the entire spectrum of the electronic discovery landscape,” said Derek M. Duarte, Senior Vice President, Litigation at UnitedLex. “UnitedLex is thrilled to partner with him to help propel the industry forward as emerging technologies and challenges face practitioners seeking sound, practicable guidance.”

“UnitedLex offers an impressive array of solutions and services backed by a team with proven experience in addressing client challenges” said Doug Austin, Editor of the eDiscovery Today blog. “I’m eager to work with the UnitedLex team to leverage that knowledge to educate the legal community in best practices and the application of leading technology to improve and streamline legal process workflows.”

Recently, UnitedLex provided expert testimony in a case involving misappropriation of trade secrets in which a federal judge issued a rare default judgment for discovery abuses involving chat collaboration tools. Duarte’s expert forensic analysis unearthed a “smoking gun” that served as a deciding factor in the case, reinforcing the growing importance of digital forensic expertise in meeting discovery obligations. To learn more about UnitedLex’s solutions visit here.

About eDiscovery Today

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for twelve years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations.

Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction and digital business synergy. Our footprint spans 25 jurisdictions with major operation centers in 19 countries and a team of 3,000+ legal, data and technology professionals around the world.