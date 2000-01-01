Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Litigation & Investigation Services

Combine digital and legal expertise to accelerate your performance and fuel business growth. Our outcome-based solutions unlock your data to expedite strategy, empower decisions and produce faster results.

By focusing on data agility, value creation, and digital business synergy, whether you’re in a law firm, or a corporate law department, you can create comprehensive plans to significantly reduce costs and positively impact your business.

With our comprehensive litigation support and investigations services you can leverage a global network of data and review centers, proprietary technologies, and proven processes to handle complex discovery and review engagements on-demand. We work with you to strategize, implement, and execute on both the matter and portfolio level.

  • White PaperOptimizing Litigation Management through 6 KPIs Read White Paper

    Effective use of key performance indicators (KPIs) during litigation gives corporate leaders the data they need to make decisions

    Optimize Litigation

    • "We are proud to share in success with UnitedLex and their team following a recent matter in U.S. District Court. They worked on an incredibly tight timeline, helping us to analyze a significant volume of content. The affidavit they provided,  documenting their expert findings, was pivotal – all in less than a week’s time from start to finish. During their forensic analysis, UnitedLex expeditiously helped us to uncover evidence of repeated failures to produce required documents, which coupled with their expert testimony, aided in securing vindication for our client."

    John Sten, Armstrong Teasdale Partner and Boston Office Managing Attorney

    We work with you, to focus on your requirements and goals

    • eDiscovery for Corporations

      We integrate seamlessly with your internal structure and add value fast, to get the results you need.

      Learn More

    Vantage™ for Litigation

    Make data your strategic advantage.

    With our Vantage solutions, generate the intelligence you need faster, increase predictability of outcomes and reduce surprises during a case.

    You can capture and consolidate prior litigation and investigation facts, work product, metadata, text and other key data facts to develop key trends and insights.

    • 20 % Recycling work product and efficiency gain

    • 5 x Acceleration to legal intelligence

    • 20 % Future legal & business risk avoidance

    By surfacing relevant documents faster, reducing review time, and repurposing your data with the right technology, you can fast track your strategy and make decisions for faster results.

    Book a Meeting

    8 unique solutions that configure to your needs:

    First Look - Surface key facts in the first 20-90 days

    Data Reduction - 94% average data reduction

    Intelligence Repository - Data, facts, and work product repository

    Actionable Insights - Proactive/preventative approach to legal risk

    Review Accelerator - Statistical sampling, CAL to narrow review

    Workforce Optimization - Auto allocate work for cost and time savings

    Digital Fact Binder - Build real time fact base during review

    Incident Response Extraction - Auto-identification and extraction of PXI

    The Evolution of Lawyers in Business

    Igniting potential in an industry held back by tradition

    Virtual Roundtable | February 15 | 12-1:30 pm EST

    Register

    Insights

    See All Insights
    • White PaperCheat Sheet: eDiscovery in the Collaborative Messaging Era

      Analysis of a recent case – and how digital forensics of Slack messages played a critical role

    • NewsroomUnitedLex Expands Digital Litigation Suite with First-of-its-Kind Data Re-Use Analytics

      When fingerprints match, VIR calculates easily interpretable scores indicating relevance to prior decisions, creating referenceable institutional knowledge allowing legal data to build and become richer over time.

    • WebinarManaging Managed Review: Expert Guidance from Leading Practitioners

      Review of ethical obligations for lawyers when supervising an outside provider

    • WebinarMitigate the Risks of Mobile - Tips & Tactics to Avoid Costly Missteps

      Get step-by-step guidance to navigate a potential investigation – including considerations around encryption, confiscation of devices and more!

    Services

    Let's Get Started

    We work with forward-thinking corporate law department leaders enabling them to thrive in the digital age.

    Let's connect

    This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More