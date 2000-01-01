Litigation & Investigation Services
Combine digital and legal expertise to accelerate your performance and fuel business growth. Our outcome-based solutions unlock your data to expedite strategy, empower decisions and produce faster results.
By focusing on data agility, value creation, and digital business synergy, whether you’re in a law firm, or a corporate law department, you can create comprehensive plans to significantly reduce costs and positively impact your business.
With our comprehensive litigation support and investigations services you can leverage a global network of data and review centers, proprietary technologies, and proven processes to handle complex discovery and review engagements on-demand. We work with you to strategize, implement, and execute on both the matter and portfolio level.
Effective use of key performance indicators (KPIs) during litigation gives corporate leaders the data they need to make decisions
"We are proud to share in success with UnitedLex and their team following a recent matter in U.S. District Court. They worked on an incredibly tight timeline, helping us to analyze a significant volume of content. The affidavit they provided, documenting their expert findings, was pivotal – all in less than a week’s time from start to finish. During their forensic analysis, UnitedLex expeditiously helped us to uncover evidence of repeated failures to produce required documents, which coupled with their expert testimony, aided in securing vindication for our client."
John Sten, Armstrong Teasdale Partner and Boston Office Managing Attorney
We work with you, to focus on your requirements and goals
We integrate seamlessly with your internal structure and add value fast, to get the results you need.
We can help you scale and add value, while staying laser-focused on your goals.
We help you act fast, when you need it most, to understand whose personal data was exposed in a data breach.
Vantage™ for Litigation
Make data your strategic advantage.
With our Vantage solutions, generate the intelligence you need faster, increase predictability of outcomes and reduce surprises during a case.
You can capture and consolidate prior litigation and investigation facts, work product, metadata, text and other key data facts to develop key trends and insights.
20 % Recycling work product and efficiency gain
5 x Acceleration to legal intelligence
20 % Future legal & business risk avoidance
By surfacing relevant documents faster, reducing review time, and repurposing your data with the right technology, you can fast track your strategy and make decisions for faster results.
8 unique solutions that configure to your needs:
First Look - Surface key facts in the first 20-90 days
Data Reduction - 94% average data reduction
Intelligence Repository - Data, facts, and work product repository
Actionable Insights - Proactive/preventative approach to legal risk
Review Accelerator - Statistical sampling, CAL to narrow review
Workforce Optimization - Auto allocate work for cost and time savings
Digital Fact Binder - Build real time fact base during review
Incident Response Extraction - Auto-identification and extraction of PXI
The Evolution of Lawyers in Business
Igniting potential in an industry held back by tradition
