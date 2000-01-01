Trial Team Support

A Fortune 500 Life Sciences company faced with an MDL, individual state cases, and multiple international litigations across several product lines, struggled to coordinate trial team requests.

Requests varied from identification of key documents for use in depositions and trial to identifying documents to re-purpose in subsequent product litigations to researching dates of use in important files across document production.

Integrated knowledge capture

UnitedLex pulled together a dedicated team of experienced Project Attorneys, led by a Litigation Manager, to coordinate and collaborate with trial counsels around the globe. The day to day included researching and responding to counsel requests and generating work product for use in meet and confers, depositions and trials.

The work product produced by this team allowed counsel to disseminate information quickly and efficiently to other trial groups and identify key document categories that were re-purposed for related product litigations. The team transitioned from one litigation to another, bringing with them a unique knowledge of the company, the documents, their data sources, trial history and unique client needs.

A decade in the making, the team still maintains a core body of knowledge around the litigations and provides guidance to counsel on an ongoing basis, ensuring cost-savings through continuity of knowledge.

"Thank you! Our meet and confer went well thanks to the patience and support of the ULX trial support team.”

- Partner, AmLaw50 firm