Native Redaction Process Delivers $4.3M in Client Savings

Challenge

During the launch of a large products liability case, it was determined that over 20 million pages of New Drug Application (NDA) files needed to be reviewed and redacted for patient information prior to production to plaintiff’s counsel.

Solution

UnitedLex leveraged our discovery consulting expertise and advance search workflows:

Vetted a full suite of technical accelerators to determine the best solution for large scale searchable PDF files that could be redacted using search and redact technology.

Modified existing proprietary native redaction workflow to meet large scale demand and aggressive schedule.

Technology and Review teams implemented over 100 licenses and trained over 100 global team members across India and US delivery centers.

Impact

UnitedLex was able to redact all patient information from over 20 million pages of NDA files in less than six weeks. The precision and recall rates were consistently high, given our ability to leverage technology-based search for both redaction application and QC methods. We delivered the total scope of work for just 22 percent of the original budget, saving the client over $4.3M.