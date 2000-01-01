India Opposing Party Review

Your core document review team should not be disbanded once initial review and productions are complete. Leverage the review team’s case knowledge to analyze incoming documents from other parties to get ahead.

Following a traditional document review and production, counsel required assistance reviewing documents from an opposing party. Many of these incoming records were scanned paper files that required objective coding prior to being reviewed for trial preparation purposes.

Integrated knowledge capture

To maximize the value of these incoming documents, UnitedLex developed a combined solution with objective coding to populate missing file information, alongside a substantive review to identify key documents for depositions. ​

As documents were received from the opposing party, the India objective coding team categorized the documents by record type, populated metadata, and separated longer documents into smaller parts allowing for a more effective substantive review. ​

Drawing from prior case knowledge, the India review attorneys then categorized the documents into 13 substantive issue codes and identified key documents for review by outside counsel. This combined workflow reduced cost and increased speed to legal intelligence in trial preparation efforts.

"Thank you for your team’s dedication to this project. We appreciate the collaboration, flexibility, and high-quality work. You guys did an awesome job!"

- Senior Associate, AmLaw 100 firm