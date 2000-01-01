End-to-End Expert Offshore Delivery

India team expertise leads to cost savings while also driving faster and better litigation outcomes across programs.

THE DETAILS

A Law firm had 500,000 records subject to discovery which required A law firm had 500,000 records subject to discovery, which required search term refinement, relevance review, redaction, objective coding, and witness kit/chronology creation for depositions. The client’s goal was to be highly cost efficient without sacrificing quality.

A full-service review, offshore

With in-country expertise to support the full eDiscovery lifecycle, UnitedLex executed a high-quality, end-to-end project from India.

The India teams achieved success via a one-team approach, following proven global workflow models, and maintaining close collaboration with outside counsel. As new case intelligence was learned at each step, the teams proactively shared information internally and externally with counsel, allowing all groups to stay calibrated and continually improve review efficiencies.

The India team’s expertise enabled UnitedLex to reduce total review costs by >33% compared with using an onshore team, while driving faster and better litigation outcomes

"I was in the database yesterday and it looks great. It was very easy to locate specific records with your team’s thorough coding. Thanks for your hard work!"

- Senior Associate, AmLaw 100 firm