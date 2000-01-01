Early Legal Intelligence Sets Case Strategy

Challenge

A multi-national medical device manufacturer was seeking monetary relief based on ten former sales representatives violating several non-compete agreements, claiming over $20 million in lost medical device sales. While engaged in settlement negotiations and preparing for depositions and production, they need to determine if there was any evidence to support their claim.

Solution

The client engaged UnitedLex to quickly perform a communications analysis on 278GB, or 782K documents, collected from the defendants' personal and business email addresses. The objective was to identify communications with specific customers, hospitals, doctors, and products, as well as to locate confidential spreadsheets and customer lists. Using UnitedLex Questio, consultants reduced the document collection by 95 percent through search term refinement and junk file analysis to 5GB, or 35K documents.

“The case was settled without document review or productions, saving the company significant discovery and trial costs.”

Impact

UnitedLex confirmed that no communications existed between defendants and other employees, that no disparaging correspondence about their employer was made prior to departure, and that defendants only solicited business outside the scope of their non-compete agreements. We identified the only confidential business document that was shared outside of company. Leveraging the lack of evidence of perceived wrongdoing during the Questio engagement, the case was settled without document review or productions, saving the company significant discovery and trial costs.