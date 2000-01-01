Dramatic Data Reduction and Time-Sensitive Document Review

Challenge

A Fortune 100 bank required that 1.8M documents be reviewed in response to a time-sensitive regulatory request. They needed to identify emails with embedded objects or screenshots, as some contained specific evidence supporting financial services transactions.

Solution

UnitedLex utilized advance culling and designed specific searches based on keyword analysis and distinct characteristics of the embedded screenshots:

We removed “email-blast” communications, as email evidence was likely to be between five recipients or fewer.

Document collection was reduced from 1.8M to sets of 791 records and dropped to 385 records for lawyer review.

Quick analysis of the initial responsive records led to identification of an additional 1,400 documents based on limitation of the email-blast restriction.

Additional analysis led to the identification of three new key terms, which added 2,400 documents to the review population.

Impact

UnitedLex enabled the client to drastically reduce time and spend needed for review and production by using advanced culling strategies to eliminate non-relevant email communications and reducing the data set by 99.7 percent. This allowed quick analysis of the relevant documents to meet the time-sensitive regulatory request.