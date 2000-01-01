Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Digital Contracting Creates Operational Excellence

The UnitedLex digital contracting solution deploys mission-specific teams of experienced attorneys, data scientists, black belts, and commercial leaders to transform the contracting function and help clients:

  • Optimize wing-to-wing contracting processes that maximize speed and minimize variation

  • Harness data on workforce capability & capacity...putting the right work, in the hands of the right people, with accurate data, at the right time

  • Ensure data integrity throughout the business, and measure precisely, what truly matters to the client

