Delivering Critical Information Faster for Mega Matters

UnitedLex works to streamlines process, drive efficiencies, and customize workflows to provide speed to legal intelligence for mega matters.

Reduction in costs and efficiency gains

In a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation of a large financial services company, UnitedLex reduced attorney review time from 2,400 hours to 80 hours while achieving accuracy in identifying key documents at a rate 33% higher than contract attorney review. This resulted in a savings of more than 66% to the client

Speed to Legal Intelligence

For another client, in preparing for a presentation to a government agency, UnitedLex processed 6 million documents to deliver an outcome in less than one week. This reduced client costs by 80% and allowed the client to forgo what would have been a protracted contract attorney review.

Critical Information identification

At the outset of a large complex matter UnitedLex identified 150 key documents from a set of over 5 million in a matter of days. This allowed an upfront assessment of critical issues prior to commencing a full-scale document review and enabled the team to develop a detailed timeline of key events and identify critical issues in the case.

"The [UnitedLex] team is literally the best I’ve worked with. I’m extremely impressed with the responsiveness, organization, and expertise we’re delivering."

- Partner, AmLaw 200