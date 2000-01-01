Delayering IC IPs with Reverse Engineering Methodology

Challenge

A leading portfolio owner of mobile handset patents describing technologies related to telecommunications, semiconductor, and mobile OS, filed litigation against seven companies including global mobile device manufacturers for infringing its Intellectual Property (IP).

UnitedLex mined critical evidence to prove infringement. Our seasoned technical consultants:

Reverse engineered 150+ mobile devices to strengthen its infringement contentions.

Collaborated with the client’s attorneys located across multiple time zones in real time to chart negotiations to a challenging deadline.

Solution

UnitedLex adopted a four-pronged approach to unearth infringement evidence and provide actionable insights from huge volumes of technical data. For each of the 150+ devices the team simultaneously:

Analyzed the underlying source code

Reviewed technical documents

Tested the products

Reverse engineered the MEMS

This work strengthened the infringement contentions and was achieved in only six weeks.

With the aid of our state-of-the-art lab infrastructure, we produced high-definition circuit images to substantiate the infringement theories. IC components on printed circuit boards were analyzed in detail to separate components protected by an EMI shield. The team also de-layered various IC components to reveal inter-layers connections and conducted x-ray imaging of the package to unearth critical evidence in ASIC and MEMS die to ICs.

This approach to testing, teardown and charting data delivered maximize returns for the client to an extremely tight deadline.

Impact

Our client successfully negotiated favorable multi-million-dollar settlements with the defendants using the analysis and evidence provided. The client subsequently collaborated with UnitedLex in several patent licensing deals following its success.