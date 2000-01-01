Cyber incident response requires expertise and strategy to review large volumes of unstructured and user data under expedited timelines. At UnitedLex, we leverage our technology, an elite process, and global teams to help clients comply with various regulations relating to notice.

UnitedLex’s client had undergone a cyber incident potentially affecting 13.8 TB of data which required processing, analysis, and review to drive notification compliance efforts.

Reduce data fast, obtain results faster

With an immediate objective of reducing the 13.8 TB of potentially affected data to a more targeted and manageable volume for human review, UnitedLex worked with the client to foster iterative and creative ways to leverage technology before staffing a review team.

Using initial terms, Regex, and rules-based categorization, UnitedLex first achieved an initial 93% data in the total reviewable set. We then partnered with outside counsel to perform a folder and source level analysis to further focus and prioritize the review for Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The population of data requiring manual review and PII extraction was reduced to just 72,000 documents (approximately 0.5% of the total volume of potentially affected data). UnitedLex also worked with Outside Counsel and to review and abstract 14,000 contracts to assist the client in determining third party risk exposure related to data privacy and data rights.