Collection Management for Exiting Employee Data

A UnitedLex Exit Collection Program streamlines process and creates savings and minimizes the risk of data loss.

Legal hold preservation challenges

A Fortune 500 company was performing all legal hold collections onsite using a shared IT resource. Frequent delays in the process were creating a backlog of legal hold assets. Collections which should have been completed within 2 weeks were now taking their internal teams an average of 4 months.

Tailored solutions to common challenges

UnitedLex provided a program-wide solution to the client’s data collection challenge, coordinating collections for both exiting employees as well as active legal matters. UnitedLex developed a partnership with the client’s legal team and IT vendors to collect data from employee computers, email servers, and shared network drives. UnitedLex scheduled and performed remote data collections on a weekly basis, reducing stress on the shared client resources while also reducing third-party leasing costs associated with overdue devices.

Creating savings and efficiencies

UnitedLex’s remote data collection solutions allowed the client to collect legal hold data in a matter of days reducing the overall collection time by ~90%. This drastic reduction provided the client with savings, speed to data, and peace of mind.

Exceeding expectations is so important, so thanks to your team for making that happen for us time and time again.

- Director of Litigation, Fortune 500 Company