Like many Life Sciences businesses, medical device manufacturers face ongoing litigation and regulation and must fight on all fronts. Controlling legal spend is a must, as is optimizing legal to drive digital. Charged by the CEO to reduce legal spend by 10% in 12 months, the client chose UnitedLex to embed a seconded discovery counsel to propel transformation from the inside out. The UnitedLex secondee spearheaded efforts to benchmark and analyze legal spend data, optimize litigation and discovery processes, and engineer rapid-value opportunities to reduce costs.

The results of these efforts met the CEO’s mandate ahead of schedule and provided over $28M in cost avoidance over 6 years.

In reflecting on the value that UnitedLex delivered, the client’s Chief Legal Officer commented: “[UnitedLex’s Cost Savings Report] was the best bit of information that any group presented. Our Finance Audit team didn’t have any pushback. Very hard crowd to please. Excellent job.”

By the numbers: