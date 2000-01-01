Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Case Study

Secondment Saves a Medical Device Manufacturer $28 million in Legal Costs

Medical Device Case Study
 Let's Talk

Share this article

Like many Life Sciences businesses, medical device manufacturers face ongoing litigation and regulation and must fight on all fronts. Controlling legal spend is a must, as is optimizing legal to drive digital. Charged by the CEO to reduce legal spend by 10% in 12 months, the client chose UnitedLex to embed a seconded discovery counsel to propel transformation from the inside out. The UnitedLex secondee spearheaded efforts to benchmark and analyze legal spend data, optimize litigation and discovery processes, and engineer rapid-value opportunities to reduce costs. 

The results of these efforts met the CEO’s mandate ahead of schedule and provided over $28M in cost avoidance over 6 years.

In reflecting on the value that UnitedLex delivered, the client’s Chief Legal Officer commented: “[UnitedLex’s Cost Savings Report] was the best bit of information that any group presented. Our Finance Audit team didn’t have any pushback. Very hard crowd to please. Excellent job.”

By the numbers:

  • 20+ UnitedLex employees seconded by our clients

  • 15-20% average cost savings identified

  • 20% of Life Sciences seconded hired in-house

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. Learn More