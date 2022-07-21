Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Webinar: Boosting the Bottom Line – Strategies for Managing Patents During a Recession

Joe Dearing, Executive Vice President of IP Solutions at UnitedLex, joins Gene Quinn, Erica Helgerson, Nidhi Nahar, and Patrick Woolley for a discussion on how to manage patents during a recession.

JULY 21, 2022

SPEAKERS

  • Erica Helgerson

    Senior Intellectual Property Manager, pSemi, A Murata Company

