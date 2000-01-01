ULX Digital

Case Study

One legal department in a global real estate company, for example, was struggling to maintain their processes as they scaled exponentially. With 11 different contract types, a four-month implementation timeline, and serving more than five regions globally, they realized that a dramatically different people model would need to be a part of their process and technology transformation, or implementation could stall. The real estate company transformed to significantly reduce time spent on non-value-added processes, keeping employees happy by allowing them time to prioritize more strategic and impactful work. A focus on cultivating digital proficiency and balancing the resourcing model produced benefits including improved system adoption, increased team engagement, and tangible value creation for the business’ bottom line.