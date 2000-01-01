ULX Digital
UnitedLex Digital (ULXD) helps legal teams achieve digital and data excellence to optimize legal operations and accelerate business. Explore our solutions to discover why leaders of legal departments turn to us as a trusted partner for their digital legal journeys.
Access the right talent and technology to create a digitally agile legal department that meets the needs of your business.
Our elite, cross-functional team of legal professionals, technologists, experience and change management practitioners spans 32 countries. We bring to bear the full range of capabilities needed for global legal organizations to rev up the pace of business, reap more revenue and reduce risk.
Organize around business imperatives to power the legal department’s engine of evolution
The stakes are high and the opportunities are real. That's why we focus on key business imperatives, looking at what the legal organization needs to excel and accelerate business. For us, cost-effectiveness and efficiency aren’t enough. We won’t settle for less than helping you evolve your legal department.
Protect and realize core elements of enterprise value
Capture value with risk reduction and cost avoidance
Resolve disputes efficiently and optimize outcomes
Increase visibility into and management of corporate risk
Maximize contract portfolio value
Maximize corporate IP assets
Achieve lower legal costs while enhancing performance
Cost-effective legal organizations ensure sustainable savings by considering the short term and long-term impacts
Reduce fixed and variable operating costs
Use automation to future-proof legal support demands in response to growth or a need for rapid rationalization
Make technology a strategic asset and competitive differentiator
Simplify ways of working and commit to digital delivery
Create a legal department that drives financial success
Empower legal to accelerate business growth
An optimized legal organization provides direct impact to revenue gain, performance gains and value capture by:
Enabling the legal function to move at the speed of the business
Maximizing customer experience
Executing a nimble, high performance IP development program
Integrating one technology platform for superior customer experience
Accessing all technology solutions through one interface and aggregate data for insight
Integrate more deeply with the business in real-time
Ingrained in the business operations, a legal organization can realize cost and risk reductions while capturing revenue and performance gains by:
Making faster, more data-driven decisions in response to business challenges and opportunities
Accessing one single source of data for business insight and increase the agility of business reporting
Delivering through a technology platform that integrates easily and seamlessly with the technology used by the business
Grow retention and concurrently yield greater performance
Improve customer NPS scores and internal EPS scores by:
Delivering a frictionless customer experience, measured by high customer net promoter scores
Optimizing the end-to-end customer experience to deliver operational flexibility and innovation
Benefiting from an intuitive digital platform / workflow that enables rapid and robust solutions for a great customer experience
We help clients take a step back and see their relationships through multiple lenses to improve their most vital interactions.
Explore the elements of our framework to uncover how we approach an evolving digital landscape through each of our experience transformation lenses
- Experience Transformation
Automation & Enablement
New Ways of Working
Data & Insights
Culture & People
Automation & Enablement
Automation and Enablement is focused on technology to reduce or eliminate high-volume, routine work.
Legal Departments that invest in Automation & Enablement tend to exhibit these traits:
Highest levels of automation and self-service driving process optimization
Automation heavily involved in the overall workflow
Automation promotes both internal and external collaboration
Case Study
The General Counsel for a leading technology company and her team were spending days aggregating data from multiple systems to report to the business leadership on their matters and team performance, which took precious time away from engaging with their customers. When they centralized all critical data collection on a digital legal platform, they not only clawed back time and had the confidence to make decisions based on real-time insights, but they also refocused their efforts in building deeper engagement with their peers to align on their business goals.
New Ways of Working
New Ways of Working is focused on the processes or workflows, and the responsibilities and interaction models between the department and its partners
Legal Departments that invest in New Ways of Working tend to exhibit these traits:
Processes with zero leakage, maximum automation, and minimum handoffs
Structured operational reviews use data and process performance to track improvements and risk mitigation before they become issues
Teams use data to illustrate the relationship between capacity & service levels showing optimal planned capacity to meet service levels
Teams have tools and mechanisms to proactively identify and address operational performance and issues and are measured against clearly defined KPIs and SLAs
Case Study
A legal department overseeing a multibillion-dollar merger of two global technology companies required immediate cost reductions and new ways of working post-merger at a technology company, but they were mired in more than 200 manual processes used to support more than 40 countries. To transform, they adopted eight new tools, invested in AI, implemented improved workflow technology and a process to triage requests. The result was a more efficient process for business users to engage legal resources, provide greater process transparency and the knowledge that the right resources had been assigned to deliver the work.
Data & Insights
Data and Insights is focused on availability, collection, and analysis of the information to enable faster and better decision making.
Legal Departments that invest in New Ways of Working tend to exhibit these traits:
Visual insights available on total body of work
Comprehensive, consistent, and reliable performance data
Analytically-focused strategy driving all dept. decisions and creating enterprise value
Case Study
The root of many bad experiences is a lack of visibility into day-to-day operations. And for a legal transformation leader of a large logistics company, solving for this quandary was his highest priority for his team and customers. They embarked on a three-year roadmap where they committed to delivering simplicity, visibility and intelligence to their team and customers. This purpose-driven strategy allowed them to quickly pivot investments, resources, and activities, and helped them reduce non-essential activities. The team now felt empowered, focused, and energized to know where their goal posts were.
Culture & People
Culture and People is focused on the skillsets, mindsets, and behaviors of the team as well as resource and work allocation modeling.
Legal Departments that invest in Culture & People tend to exhibit these traits:
Skilled and engaged "digital citizens" aligned to highest/best use
Predictive resource modeling to ensure that team members are always aligned to their highest and best use
Established mechanisms for talent evaluation and development
Team is "digital first" and proactively drives change for continuous improvement
Case Study
One legal department in a global real estate company, for example, was struggling to maintain their processes as they scaled exponentially. With 11 different contract types, a four-month implementation timeline, and serving more than five regions globally, they realized that a dramatically different people model would need to be a part of their process and technology transformation, or implementation could stall. The real estate company transformed to significantly reduce time spent on non-value-added processes, keeping employees happy by allowing them time to prioritize more strategic and impactful work. A focus on cultivating digital proficiency and balancing the resourcing model produced benefits including improved system adoption, increased team engagement, and tangible value creation for the business’ bottom line.
