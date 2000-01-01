Legal and Regulatory Compliance
By uniting operational, financial, and volume metrics, compartmentalized functions can be governed with a singular lens. UnitedLex brings a refreshing combination of technology and global talent to accelerate value capture and reduce risk with legal and regulatory compliance.
Effective risk management programs involve understanding a combination of legal and regulatory compliance, internal and third-parties policies, and day-to-day operations. With expertise in over 70 countries and in highly-regulated sectors, UnitedLex brings a practical approach, leveraging technology and globally-scalable, digitally-minded expertise to accelerate value capture and reduce your risk profile.
Our Approach
UnitedLex provides a globally connected network of attorneys, consultants, and data analysts to provide our clients with a scalable and on-demand resource model. We leverage best-in-class technology with digitally-minded resources that have practical subject matter expertise to provide a customized solution for legal risk management and to improve business outcomes.
Practical Experience
Manage risk and execute practical, attainable strategies to ensure success and reduce burden on the company.
Innovative Technology
Choose, deploy, and manage best-in-class technology to streamline your workflows and give you unparalleled visibility into your activities and effectiveness.
Scalable and On-Demand Solutions
Leverage our globally integrated team and commercial models to prepare financially and operationally for the peaks and valleys as business ebbs and flows.
Financial Performance Guarantees
Benefit from UnitedLex's self-funded models, based on cost takeout targets or total cost of ownership metrics.