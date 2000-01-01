Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Legal and Regulatory Compliance

By uniting operational, financial, and volume metrics, compartmentalized functions can be governed with a singular lens. UnitedLex brings a refreshing combination of technology and global talent to accelerate value capture and reduce risk with legal and regulatory compliance.

blur of people - legal and regulatory compliance
Effective risk management programs involve understanding a combination of legal and regulatory compliance, internal and third-parties policies, and day-to-day operations. With expertise in over 70 countries and in highly-regulated sectors, UnitedLex brings a practical approach, leveraging technology and globally-scalable, digitally-minded expertise to accelerate value capture and reduce your risk profile.

  • Case StudyDigital Transformation of Internal Investigations Office

    Fortune 500 technology company rethinks its internal investigations office.

    Abstract digital image of lines representing a topographic map

    • Our Approach

    UnitedLex provides a globally connected network of attorneys, consultants, and data analysts to provide our clients with a scalable and on-demand resource model. We leverage best-in-class technology with digitally-minded resources that have practical subject matter expertise to provide a customized solution for legal risk management and to improve business outcomes.

    • 1

      Practical Experience

      Manage risk and execute practical, attainable strategies to ensure success and reduce burden on the company.

    Insights

    • ArticleLegal & Compliance Need X-Ray Vision

      Four ways to expand insight into your legal operations with increased business intelligence.

      Spend Assessment
    • Case StudySpend Assessment Supports Initiatives for Fortune 500 Medical Device Manufacturer

      External spend governance program captured real cost-savings totally $5.8M in year one.

      Medical device manufacturer
    • Case StudyGlobal Pharmaceutical Audit Program Delivers Impact

      Company's risk & compliance division implements eBilling compliance program.

    • NewsroomUnitedLex Expands into New Regions; Grows Operations in Bulgaria

      After expanding its presence in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia in 2017, UnitedLex has continued to thrive in the region, achieving high employee satisfaction rates and becoming a trusted employer of choice.

    Services

