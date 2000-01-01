Law Department Consulting
Transform your law department from cost center to business partner.
Corporate law departments are expected to do more than provide basic legal support and protection. They must directly contribute to their company's success, drive competitive advantage, and increase business agility. UnitedLex delivers meaningful and sustainable improvement to how clients conceive of, organize, and provide legal and compliance services by optimizing resources to achieve budget predictability, increased revenue, and significant cost savings.
Value Delivered
UnitedLex enables the transformation of your law department from cost center to business partner by reframing expectations for the department’s value contribution, developing and executing operational improvements, and providing quantifiable financial and performance results. Our team directly aligns the law department with the company’s strategy and operational priorities.
Business Alignment
Align the law department with overarching business objectives.
Align the law department with overarching business objectives. Weigh internal and external influences and balance aspiration with reality to create a tangible view of the present and future.
Services
Strategy articulation
Voice of the customer survey
Work prioritization
Transformation planning
Operating Resource Optimization
Develop a comprehensive resource strategy that aligns roles and work allocation.
Develop a comprehensive resource strategy that aligns role definitions and work allocation of in-house teams, traditional law firms, and other legal service providers.
Services
Operating model design
Workload allocation survey
Resource strategy
Demand management
Vendor Management
Fully optimize use of outside counsel and external vendors.
Go beyond cost-cutting tactics to fully optimize their use of outside counsel and external vendors, ensuring the best mix of quality, value, and speed.
Services
Program maturity evaluation
Spend analysis
Law firm selection
Program management
Invoice review
Digital Strategy Enablement
Prioritize technology to transform the delivery of legal services.
Prioritize technology investments to transform the delivery of legal services to optimize your team's skills and external provider capabilities.
Services
Technology assessment and strategy
Selection, design, and implementation
Ongoing maintenance
Legal Operations
Increase the success of the law department through legal operations.
Increase the success of the law department through the critical component of legal operations. Drive productivity, manage costs, and maximize business impact through data-driven decision making.
Services
Operations function design
Interim support
Managed services and support