Law Department Consulting

Transform your law department from cost center to business partner.

Corporate law departments are expected to do more than provide basic legal support and protection. They must directly contribute to their company's success, drive competitive advantage, and increase business agility. UnitedLex delivers meaningful and sustainable improvement to how clients conceive of, organize, and provide legal and compliance services by optimizing resources to achieve budget predictability, increased revenue, and significant cost savings.

Value Delivered

UnitedLex enables the transformation of your law department from cost center to business partner by reframing expectations for the department’s value contribution, developing and executing operational improvements, and providing quantifiable financial and performance results. Our team directly aligns the law department with the company’s strategy and operational priorities.

    Business Alignment

    Align the law department with overarching business objectives.

    Align the law department with overarching business objectives. Weigh internal and external influences and balance aspiration with reality to create a tangible view of the present and future.

    Services

    • Strategy articulation

    • Voice of the customer survey

    • Work prioritization

    • Transformation planning

