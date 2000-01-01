Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Fitbit Surge

Comprehensive teardown analysis of Fitbit Surge and features that made it a popular fitness tracker.

$3500 USD

This product teardown report analyzes new components incorporated by Fitbit to create smart watch-like fitness tracker. It maps the features of Fitbit Surge to other fitness trackers, with a focus on hardware improvements.

This teardown report maps Fitbit's shift in technology to create a smart watch-like fitness tracker.

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Surge was Fitbit's first fitness tracker that looked like a smart watch. It included specific components that set a precedent to Fitbit's later fitness trackers, especially with regard to sensors and GPS tracking.

Decapsulated and die-level imaging of key components and a study of their inclusion in other Fitbit devices.

