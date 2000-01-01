Fitbit Surge

Description

This teardown report maps Fitbit's shift in technology to create a smart watch-like fitness tracker.

What's Inside?

Trends in Use of Hardware Components

Surge was Fitbit's first fitness tracker that looked like a smart watch. It included specific components that set a precedent to Fitbit's later fitness trackers, especially with regard to sensors and GPS tracking.

Teardown Analysis

Decapsulated and die-level imaging of key components and a study of their inclusion in other Fitbit devices.