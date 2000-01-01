Corporate Solutions
UnitedLex is uniquely positioned to deliver corporate solutions and managed services that equip in-house legal teams with the technologies, processes, and scalable support required to drive digital transformation across their business.
Law departments rely on specialists to mitigate and manage risk across the business enterprise. Enabling specialists across mergers & acquisitions (M&A), financial advisory services, and legal entity management, is crucial to the value legal teams can deliver to the business. From legal entity rationalization projects, to post-merger integration activities, UnitedLex partners with clients throughout the transformation process to add productivity, quality, and speed to mission-critical projects.
UnitedLex digital solutions and managed services empower corporate legal teams to optimize and continuously improve workflows and processes while driving innovation.
Value Delivered
We deploy best-in-breed technology, processes, and scalable expertise to ensure a corporate function optimized for delivery. From legal entity rationalization projects to post-merger integration activities, our global delivery network and digital capabilities enhance efficiency and productivity across business initiatives.
Financial Services
Achieve higher revenue and profitability by increasing trading capabilities and reducing spend.
Achieve higher revenue and profitability by increasing trading capabilities and reducing spend through our syndicated loan settlement services and globally-integrated delivery model.
Key performance indicators
Settlement of 40K+ trades per year
Enhanced trading capacity of 40+ percent
Reduced trade settlement costs by 50 percent
40 percent faster trade settlement
Legal Entity Management
Ensure global vendor management and optimal service delivery for complex entity changes.
Ensure effective global vendor management and optimal cost-effective service delivery for complex entity changes. Our scalable service provides support and oversight of compliance filings, records, and corporate transactions.
Legal Entity Rationalization
Develop in-depth rationalizations for entities across industries and geographies.
Develop in-depth rationalizations for entities across industries and geographies through comprehensive project management expertise.
Our rationalization approach
Stakeholder workshops
Due diligence phases
Implementation process
M&A Project Management
Optimize deal preparation and post-integration processes on merger and divestiture projects.
Optimize deal preparation, due diligence, and post-integration processes on large-scale merger and divestiture projects using AI technology and commercial expertise.
Services
Contract obligations and liabilities
Risk assessment
Change control management