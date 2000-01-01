Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Corporate Solutions

UnitedLex is uniquely positioned to deliver corporate solutions and managed services that equip in-house legal teams with the technologies, processes, and scalable support required to drive digital transformation across their business.

Law departments rely on specialists to mitigate and manage risk across the business enterprise. Enabling specialists across mergers & acquisitions (M&A), financial advisory services, and legal entity management, is crucial to the value legal teams can deliver to the business. From legal entity rationalization projects, to post-merger integration activities, UnitedLex partners with clients throughout the transformation process to add productivity, quality, and speed to mission-critical projects.

Our Approach

UnitedLex digital solutions and managed services empower corporate legal teams to optimize and continuously improve workflows and processes while driving innovation.

Value Delivered

We deploy best-in-breed technology, processes, and scalable expertise to ensure a corporate function optimized for delivery. From legal entity rationalization projects to post-merger integration activities, our global delivery network and digital capabilities enhance efficiency and productivity across business initiatives.

  • 1

    Financial Services

    Achieve higher revenue and profitability by increasing trading capabilities and reducing spend.

    Achieve higher revenue and profitability by increasing trading capabilities and reducing spend through our syndicated loan settlement services and globally-integrated delivery model.

    Key performance indicators

    • Settlement of 40K+ trades per year

    • Enhanced trading capacity of 40+ percent

    • Reduced trade settlement costs by 50 percent

    • 40 percent faster trade settlement

