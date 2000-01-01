Contract Lifecycle Management Solutions
Digital transformed commercial contract lifecycle management solutions deliver company-wide value by optimizing costs, reducing risk, and creating new opportunities for revenue generation.
Create value for your business by making your contractual information digital, improving your contract value by 10% or more.
Through leveraging business-grade technology, commercial and operational excellence, data driven insights and global expertise, we can help you digitally transform your contracting capabilities.
If you’re not sure where to start or are unsure what the benefits are to your business, our experts can help you to determine what digital means for you. We can support you in developing a clear path to transform the data in your contracts, to increase effectiveness and deliver significant impact on the business bottom line.
A data-driven digital framework increases workload capacity, redeploying lawyers to higher quality work.
The Business Outcomes Algorithm
Digital contract management fundamentally changes how companies unlock contract value, optimize processes, reduce risks and costs, while delivering quality outcomes.
- 1
Business-Grade Technology
Reduce contract process time, maximize contract value, and increase quality outcomes.
Reduce contract process time, maximize contract value, and increase quality outcomes by fusing the right technology with reimagined contract workflows and content.
Key Enabling Technology
Digitized contract workflows
Automated contract assembly and augmented contract review
Smart contract repository and performance monitoring
- 2
Operational and Commercial Excellence
Empower commercial contracting teams to operate at peak performance, optimize cycle times, and manage risk.
Empower commercial contracting teams to operate at peak performance, engineer workflows and data capture that produce actionable management information, optimize cycle times, and manage risk.
Transformation Accelerators
Contracting workflow design
Playbooks, clause libraries, and training
Data management
- 3
Data-Driven Insights
Harness data from the contract, workflows, and performance of the contract, while maintaining data integrity.
Harness data from the contracting workflows, the four corners of the contracts, and the performance of the contract, while maintaining data integrity, to produce insights. Insights drive actions. Actions lead to outcomes. Better outcomes create value.
Performance Gains
Prevent value leakage across buy and sell side
Improve sales velocity and accelerate cash flow
Lower operating costs
- 4
Global Expert Teams
Delivering outcomes requires multi-disciplined teams, dynamic resourcing options, and domain experts.
Delivering outcomes requires a collection of multi-disciplined teams, agile and dynamic resourcing options, and domain experts working together in an ecosystem that marries experience, resource cost, and demand.
Global Quality Support
Domain and industry expertise
Workflow design and delivery excellence
User experience and technology expertise
The Evolution of Lawyers in Business
Igniting potential in an industry held back by tradition
