Transact
Cost-effective transactional support using expert legal resources and digital tools to release the full capacity and potential of your team.
UnitedLex transforms the pre-signature transactions process by enabling clients to accelerate business response times and speed-to-contract, all while reducing costs and consistently and pragmatically managing risk. Transact reimagines the full range of pre-signature workflows (e.g., buy-side, sell-side, low complexity, high complexity), ensuring a future state design that leverages talent, captures critical data, and produces quality outcomes.
Delivering Results
Challenge
Commercial contracts are the lifeblood of the business, and every new request is “strategic,” demanding the same level of effort to meticulously review terms and conditions, irrespective of size or risk profile. Commercial legal teams are faced with reviewing higher volumes of core agreements at greater speed and reduced cost.
Solution
Transact is uniquely designed to help commercial legal teams be more efficient and productive. By leveraging the power of AI, our integrated tools can reduce human review time during negotiation of third-party paper and ensure consistency of response while mitigating risk.
Impact
Performance: Smoother, faster contract negotiations through agile playbooks, clause libraries, and skills training module.
Risk: Consistent risk positioning through systematic use of approved contract terms and negotiation options.
Cost: Careful alignment of resources to transaction risk/value.
Revenue: Faster, more efficient transaction process drives speed-to-revenue