Store
Store and update your contracts, amendments and extensions securely. Intelligent search and AI analytics give you fast and comprehensive access to your contract landscape, revealing risk, value and obligations profiles.
UnitedLex’s commercial contract management post-signature solution offers an actively comprehensive repository for critical business information, risk, and obligations. Empower commercial teams to drive increased value from executed contracts, through centralized intelligence and a searchable robust parent-child architecture.
Delivering Results
Challenge
Commercial teams need to acquire real-time insights at speed from executed commercial contracts to meet the challenges faced by their clients. Legal teams must overcome decentralized and unstructured contracts spread across multiple platforms through a unified approach to obligations management.
Solution
UnitedLex Store combines efficient processes, AI-enabled technology, and an elite operations team to create a central and intelligent hub for centralizing post-execution agreements. Dashboard reporting offers intuitive business and legal intelligence to inform decisions and support ongoing obligations and milestones management.
Impact
Performance: Fast, reliable access to your agreements, displayed in an accessible parent/child structure with searchable content.
Risk: Systematic view into contracted risks and obligations.
Cost: Significant time and energy savings when retrieving, analyzing, and managing your contract portfolio.
Revenue: Actionable insights into contracting patterns and areas of risk exposure.