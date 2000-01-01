Intellectual Property

Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Effectively support litigation matters with thorough source code review and analysis.

In some patent litigations, source code evidence is the hardest-hitting proof point our clients leverage and may also be the most challenging part of the discovery process to analyze. UnitedLex’s team of dedicated consultants will compile and synthesize all technical data from the source code and provide detailed insights to help lawyers strengthen infringement claims.

Our team will also analyze all artifacts related to source code, including application programming interface (API), database files, changelogs and software design and architecture documents to identify Evidence of Use.

    In patent litigation, companies must find evidence of patent infringement at speed and scale. In some cases, volumes of source code must be meticulously reviewed. Leveraging external technical consultants with experience working with outside counsel to analyze the source code evidence will yield more accurate results in less time.

