Intellectual Property

Source Code Review
Effectively support litigation matters with thorough source code review and analysis.
In some patent litigations, source code evidence is the hardest-hitting proof point our clients leverage and may also be the most challenging part of the discovery process to analyze. UnitedLex’s team of dedicated consultants will compile and synthesize all technical data from the source code and provide detailed insights to help lawyers strengthen infringement claims.
Our team will also analyze all artifacts related to source code, including application programming interface (API), database files, changelogs and software design and architecture documents to identify Evidence of Use.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
In patent litigation, companies must find evidence of patent infringement at speed and scale. In some cases, volumes of source code must be meticulously reviewed. Leveraging external technical consultants with experience working with outside counsel to analyze the source code evidence will yield more accurate results in less time.
- 2
Solution
UnitedLex provides source code review services to unearth key evidence, giving testifying experts the upper hand.
Gain efficiency by employing software reverse engineering techniques and system level testing
Detect and limit the amount of source code needed to prove infringement
Leverage cost-effective resources for source code/product reviews of litigation requiring immediate attention
- 3
Impact
Increase efficiency, cost savings, and more positive outcomes.
UnitedLex’s source code review services provide:
Efficiency: Focus on most relevant code modules by identifying key functionalities
Cost savings: Reduce code review costs by 40-50%
Scale: Large team of code reviewers to handle increases in workload
More positive outcomes: Provide key evidence in the shortest possible time