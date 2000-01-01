Intellectual Property

In some patent litigations, source code evidence is the hardest-hitting proof point our clients leverage and may also be the most challenging part of the discovery process to analyze. UnitedLex’s team of dedicated consultants will compile and synthesize all technical data from the source code and provide detailed insights to help lawyers strengthen infringement claims.

Our team will also analyze all artifacts related to source code, including application programming interface (API), database files, changelogs and software design and architecture documents to identify Evidence of Use.