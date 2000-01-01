Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Litigation & Investigations

Project Management

Excellent project management should give you peace of mind.

The discovery lifecycle moves quickly and requires agility, organization, and responsiveness. The difference on a matter between a great or mediocre experience comes down to professional project management. This means having clearly organized plans, project managers who understand and communicate about scope, budget, and timelines, and ensure execution of case objectives. Collaboration, communication, and team alignment across all stakeholders are keys to successfully managing a project to completion.

  • Case StudyEarly Legal Intelligence Sets Case Strategy

    A multi-national medical device manufacturer uses ECA to quickly analyze a data set.

    • Our Approach

    We help our clients and counsel have peace of mind during the discovery process by driving project execution that is outcome-focused, collaborative, transparent and cost-effective. Through a 24/7 follow the sun model, our global teams are set up to collaborate across geographies to meet case demands.

    Through Agile process, PMP principles, internal and external training programs, and industry certifications, our team of project managers apply Six Sigma and other methodologies to maximize project quality, increase efficiencies and mitigate risk for errors.

    Project Management Workflows

    UnitedLex Project Managers understand that being responsive, proactive, solution-oriented and organized are fundamental to project success. UnitedLex leverages a global network of project managers to support law firm clients and ensure 24/7 case coverage, 1 hour communication response times and robust, accurate tracking to milestones and deadlines.

  • ArticleWhy Polsinelli Bet on UnitedLex to Outpace In-House Litigation Support

    Polsinelli identified UnitedLex as a partner for its new litigation solutions center—PolsinelliPLUS.

    • Project Management Workflow

    • Initiation

      Contract Execution & Service Awareness

      Project Scoping

      Review of Project Background Information

    Impact

    Successful project management across matter stakeholders increases efficiency through organized roles and responsibilities. By streamlining processes, right sizing delivery teams, establishing project playbooks, and timely response to requests, we increase costs savings leading to client and counsel satisfaction across the board.

