Project Management
The discovery lifecycle moves quickly and requires agility, organization, and responsiveness. The difference on a matter between a great or mediocre experience comes down to professional project management. This means having clearly organized plans, project managers who understand and communicate about scope, budget, and timelines, and ensure execution of case objectives. Collaboration, communication, and team alignment across all stakeholders are keys to successfully managing a project to completion.
Our Approach
We help our clients and counsel have peace of mind during the discovery process by driving project execution that is outcome-focused, collaborative, transparent and cost-effective. Through a 24/7 follow the sun model, our global teams are set up to collaborate across geographies to meet case demands.
Through Agile process, PMP principles, internal and external training programs, and industry certifications, our team of project managers apply Six Sigma and other methodologies to maximize project quality, increase efficiencies and mitigate risk for errors.
Project Management Workflows
UnitedLex Project Managers understand that being responsive, proactive, solution-oriented and organized are fundamental to project success. UnitedLex leverages a global network of project managers to support law firm clients and ensure 24/7 case coverage, 1 hour communication response times and robust, accurate tracking to milestones and deadlines.
Project Management Workflow
Initiation
Contract Execution & Service Awareness
Project Scoping
Review of Project Background Information
Planning
Project Kick Off Call
Technology & Process Consulting
Roles & Responsibilities
Communication Plan
Execution
Budget Management
Workflow Management Calibration Plan
Status Reports & Updates
Monitor
Project Deadlines
Quality of Work Product
Team Performance
Closure
Data Disposition
Final Metrics Reporting
Cost Savings Report
Lessons Learned
Impact
Successful project management across matter stakeholders increases efficiency through organized roles and responsibilities. By streamlining processes, right sizing delivery teams, establishing project playbooks, and timely response to requests, we increase costs savings leading to client and counsel satisfaction across the board.