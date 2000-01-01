Richard Susskind & Mark Cohen Debate the Future of Legal on February 15th

Legal departments are under considerable pressure to show cost savings and business value without sacrificing quality or outcomes. Through holistic discovery program management, we take a proactive approach to achieving matter over matter efficiencies, learnings, savings and innovation helping legal departments move from cost center to value generator.

Arming your teams with holistic discovery plans based on client protocols immediately places outside counsel, internal stakeholders, and external partners at an advantage as they try to understand what happened inside an individual matter with the benefits of prior solutions that evaluate risk, exposure, and client preferences.

  • Case StudySecondment Saves a Medical Device Manufacturer $28 million in Legal Costs

    Like many Life Sciences businesses, medical device manufacturers face ongoing litigation and regulation and must fight on all fronts. Controlling legal spend is a must, as is optimizing legal to drive digital.

    • Our Approach

    By managing a client’s portfolio at a program level, UnitedLex drives value through creating client-specific protocols at each stage of discovery that are executed across all matters. Dedicated program leadership provides ease of engagement and overall accountability. This consistency drives efficiency, cost savings, knowledge management and a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.​

    A UnitedLex discovery program provides both insight and governance to a client through detailed reporting on metrics, spend, and savings. Your program manager delivers oversight, and ensures complaince with program protocols by all matter teams.

  • Case StudyCollection Management for Exiting Employee Data

    Our Exit Collection Program streamlines process, creates savings, and minimizes the risk of data loss. 

    • Impact

    Effective program management enables an average +30% cost reduction when deploying a UnitedLex program framework. Our ability to build knowledge management mechanisms to not only repurpose data, but repurpose and leverage lessons learned on previous matters fits into the overall paradigm of aggregating data to make better, more informed decisions about cases.​

  • ArticleLaw firms like Polsinelli are teaming up with legal tech companies

    As firms jockey to maintain their position, they're turning toward technology to give them a leg up.

    • Insights

    • Paul Hastings AI Technology Brings New Innovation to UnitedLex

      Recently acquired AI engine delivers digital-first processes to speed discovery.

    • Case StudyEnd-to-End Expert Offshore Delivery

      When clients have an end goal of being highly cost efficient without sacrificing quality, UnitedLex teams in India are the perfect solution.

    • Case StudyLegal Hold Preservation Program for Exiting Employees

      Fortune 100 company implements a preservation program and legal hold process.

