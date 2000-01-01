Program Management
Legal departments are under considerable pressure to show cost savings and business value without sacrificing quality or outcomes. Through holistic discovery program management, we take a proactive approach to achieving matter over matter efficiencies, learnings, savings and innovation helping legal departments move from cost center to value generator.
Arming your teams with holistic discovery plans based on client protocols immediately places outside counsel, internal stakeholders, and external partners at an advantage as they try to understand what happened inside an individual matter with the benefits of prior solutions that evaluate risk, exposure, and client preferences.
Our Approach
By managing a client’s portfolio at a program level, UnitedLex drives value through creating client-specific protocols at each stage of discovery that are executed across all matters. Dedicated program leadership provides ease of engagement and overall accountability. This consistency drives efficiency, cost savings, knowledge management and a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
A UnitedLex discovery program provides both insight and governance to a client through detailed reporting on metrics, spend, and savings. Your program manager delivers oversight, and ensures complaince with program protocols by all matter teams.
Impact
Effective program management enables an average +30% cost reduction when deploying a UnitedLex program framework. Our ability to build knowledge management mechanisms to not only repurpose data, but repurpose and leverage lessons learned on previous matters fits into the overall paradigm of aggregating data to make better, more informed decisions about cases.