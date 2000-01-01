Patent Preparation and Prosecution
Build SMART (Strategic, Monetizable, Attainable, Robust, Timebound) patent portfolios leveraging end-to-end patent search, drafting and prosecution services.
UnitedLex builds SMART (Strategic, Monetizable, Attainable, Robust, Timebound) patent portfolios by providing end-to-end patent search, drafting, and prosecution services. Our seasoned patent drafters and technical experts utilize AI automation tools and workflow platforms to efficiently produce high quality patent applications.
Delivering Results
Challenge
To sustain a competitive advantage and drive significant business value, patent inventors and businesses must secure their intellectual property investments and maximize the asset value. Patent applications must be aligned to the company’s greater intellectual property strategy to ensure maximum return, and they should be processed efficiently to reduce costs.
Solution
Leveraging our proprietary AI-driven platform, hyper-efficient workflows, and deep technical expertise, UnitedLex reduces the preparation and processing time and costs associated with securing invention patents, while ensuring the value of our clients’ patent portfolios.
Improve efficiency with AI-driven patenting platforms
Lower cost on the patenting process
Optimize and monetize patents
Impact
UnitedLex's services provide:
Cost savings: Reduce a customer’s existing expenses by 25 percent
Shorter prosecution time: Decrease time-to-patent-filing by 15 percent
Error reduction: Leverage proprietary AI automation tools and workflows to significantly improve accuracy
Efficiency: Accumulate 15 percent more patent applications by deferring attorney fees