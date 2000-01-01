Intellectual Property

Patent Monetization and Licensing
Patent licensing and sale require meticulous planning and a structured approach to maximize portfolio value. We help patent owners identify and prepare the most compelling licensing/sale packages possible. We have deep technical and financial expertise and serve as a high-value extension of your IP team when it is time to deliver detailed, customized patent valuation models and royalty analyses for use in patent sale, licensing, or litigation.
Delivering Results
- 1
Challenge
Few companies have realized the true commercial value of their IP portfolios.
Companies make significant upfront investments in patent development, yet few have realized the true commercial value of their IP portfolios. To fully capitalize on the value of their patent assets, companies must critically evaluate a patent’s market potential.
- 2
Solution
Leverages proven methodologies and digital expertise to develop proven monetization strategies.
Leverage proven methodologies and digital expertise to develop monetization strategies that not only identify immediate revenue opportunities but ensure the ongoing profitability of patent assets. Optimize and monetize your patent portfolio through licensing and sales programs.
- 3
Impact
UnitedLex’s services enable 2x returns on IP investments.
UnitedLex’s services enable 2x returns on IP investments by optimizing:
Revenue growth - increase revenue from patent licensing and sale programs
Cost savings - reduce fees for patent portfolio maintenance
Insights – take data-driven action on patent portfolios